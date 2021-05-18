UNC Charlotte student arrested in wrong-way crash that killed man on I-85

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old college student was taken to jail Tuesday for driving the wrong way on the interstate before crashing nearly head-on with another car and killing the driver.
Bobby Black, 55, was killed at the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
According to his family, Black and his wife were almost home from Louisiana after visiting their new grandchild for the first time.
Maija Sharp has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony assault to emergency personnel. Troopers say alcohol was involved in the wreck.
Troopers say that at the hospital, Sharp fought and assaulted a nurse on Sunday.
She is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
Troopers say Sharp is a student at UNC Charlotte.
The crash happened on I-85 northbound between Poplar Tent Road and George Liles Parkway in Cabarrus County.
Troopers say Sharp was driving the wrong way on the interstate and collided with Black’s car.
Sharp was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to troopers.
After she was released from the hospital, she was taken to jail.
ALE is also investigating.
“It changed my whole life in a split second, and it never should have happened,” Karen Black told WBTV.
The accident sent the Blacks car spinning out of control.
Karen Black said she tried to get her husband out of the car, but he didn’t respond.
“Just looking down he wouldn’t answer me,” Karen Black said. “And I shook his arm and said, ‘are you OK? I said, ‘we’ve got to get out’ and he wouldn’t answer me.”
During the investigation Sunday morning, the northbound lanes of I-85 were shut down between Poplar Tent Rd. and George Liles Parkway was shut down for about an hour and a half.
