Suspect still on the run nearly 24 hours after police chase, officer-involved shooting

RICHBURG, S.C. (WIS/WBTV) - A manhunt for a suspect in a police chase and officer-involved shooting continues nearly 24 hours after the crime, officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The incident began around 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road at Highway 9 in Richburg, where deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. A chase began when the car failed to stop. The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles.
“Throughout the chase, the driver of the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, striking at least 2 vehicles,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.
The passenger in the car, who deputies say is considered “armed and dangerous” has been identified by deputies as 26-year-old Tyler D. Terry.
“He fired multiple shots at my deputies,” the Chester County Sheriff said.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by the subject’s gunfire.
Officials say the subjects’ vehicle crashed and Terry fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies say a female in the vehicle was taken into custody following the wreck.
One deputy received minor injuries during the incident. No other deputies were injured.
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies are searching for Terry in the Fishing Creek area of Hwy 9, according to deputies. They will continue to search throughout the night.
“Residents in the area of Fishing Creek and Lawn, including Ligon Road & Britt Road are recommended to stay inside with their doors locked,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Terry has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Officials say Terry is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
“Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant,” deputies said.
The Chester County sheriff emphasized the seriousness of the situation and how close deputies came to being killed or seriously hurt.
“We’re going to be out here until we’ve exhausted all leads,” the sheriff said.
The incident in Chester County was the 15th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
