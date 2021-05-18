SLED investigating officer involved shooting, suspect on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer involved shooting.
According to SLED, shots were fired between an armed man and officers from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle at a closed restaurant in Richburg when the driver fled the scene and led officers on lengthy chase during which gunfire was exchanged. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by the subject’s gunfire.
Officials say Tyler Donnet Terry crashed his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.
Deputies say a female passenger in the subject’s vehicle was taken into custody following the wreck. One deputy received minor injuries during the incident. No other deputies were injured.
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Terry in the Lewisville High School and Sloan Road area of Hwy 9. Terry has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Officials say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
The incident in Chester County was the 15th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
