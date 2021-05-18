SC Dept. of Health hosts virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it will host a special live town hall event about COVID-19 vaccines.
The broadcast will be titled A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall.
DHEC says this televised conversation is an opportunity for South Carolinians to hear directly from public health experts and ask questions of medical professionals and community leaders regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
South Carolina ETV is partnering with DHEC for the town hall event that health officials say will broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to being aired statewide on SCETV, DHEC says the program will also be streamed live on SCETV’s website and on the @SouthCarolinaETV YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Discussions scheduled for the event include:
- Our State, Our Communities: The Impact of COVID-19 on South Carolina and its Rural Communities
- COVID-19 and Health Disparities and Communities of Color
- Across the Generations: The COVID-19 Vaccine
“We recognize that South Carolinians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. We also know that there is a lot of misinformation and mistrust when it comes to vaccines in general,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “These conversations give our community leaders and residents the chance to have an open discussion about their concerns, have their questions answered by public health experts, and gain the tools they need to help educate and inform others about the importance of getting vaccinated.”
DHEC says the goal of the town hall is to give community leaders and residents across the state access to the information and resources they need to help answer their questions.
“We are proud to be partnering with DHEC to bring this timely discussion to viewers across the state. I encourage any South Carolinian concerned about the COVID-19 vaccines to tune in, submit questions and engage with this panel of experts and community leaders,” SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett said.
To submit a question for the town hall, email VaccineTownHall@scdhec.gov.
Submitted questions may be read and answered live during the event, DHEC said.
