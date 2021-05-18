Owners want to keep dogs that killed child, injured mother in NC

GARNER, N.C. (WRAL/WIS) - The owners of a pair of dogs that killed a child last month and badly injured her mother are asking the Town of Garner to let their animals return home.
Since the April 27 attack, the dogs – Athena, 3, and Blitzen, 8 – have been in the custody of the Wake County Animal Center. But ultimately, Garner Police will decide whether the dogs can be returned to their owners.
On Monday, Joseph and Amanda White submitted a permit application to the Garner Police Department to designate the dogs as dangerous and to allow them to come home.
Click here for the full report.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.