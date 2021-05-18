Missing 7-year-old SC boy found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say a boy who was reported missing has been found safe.
Lt. Ryan Flood said 7-year-old Messiah Martin was reported missing about 3 p.m. after arriving from school at his home on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
He was found safe just before 5:45 p.m., Flood said.
No other information was released.
The Sheriff’s Office sent out a Facebook and phone Code Red Alert message to anyone registered for them.
