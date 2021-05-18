Missing 7-year-old SC boy found safe

Missing 7-year-old SC boy found safe
The 7-year-old boy has been found and is safe. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF Staff | May 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 6:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say a boy who was reported missing has been found safe.

Lt. Ryan Flood said 7-year-old Messiah Martin was reported missing about 3 p.m. after arriving from school at his home on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

He was found safe just before 5:45 p.m., Flood said.

No other information was released.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out a Facebook and phone Code Red Alert message to anyone registered for them.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.