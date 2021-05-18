Medical University of South Carolina affirms CDC mask position

MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project Director Dr. Michael Sweat says “It’s becoming clear that masks for those who are vaccinated make no difference. I believe that we would have soon seen that vaccinated people would realize this and come to realize that it was just performative. They would ask themselves, ‘Why am I inconveniencing myself with a behavior that doesn’t have any utility?’ And in addition, they might say, ‘Why should I do this to protect people who will not wear a mask or get vaccinated?’”