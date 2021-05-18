Man accused of disabling GPS monitor now on the run, LCSD says

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a man accused of several crimes who officials say disabled his GPS monitor and is on the run.
Jerry Hall Jr., also known as JJ Hall, is wanted on multiple charges in Lexington County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hall’s last known address is on Ben Franklin Road in Leesville.
Deputies said he was last spotted in Aiken County on Goose Platter Road.
Hall is known to frequent the Hillview Truck Stop and MJ’s Country Store, deputies said.
He is wanted for burglary and grand larceny.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.