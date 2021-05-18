First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking highs near 100 degrees in your forecast!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some summer-like heat here in the Midlands soon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the area. A stray shower is possible early, but most areas will be dry. Lows will be in the 60s.
· Even warmer weather is on the way this week.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday with a few isolated showers/storms in your forecast (20% chance).
· High temperatures will be in the mid Thursday, then rise into the upper 80s to near 90 Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies each day.
· We’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.
· High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s next week. Some areas could be near 100 degrees!
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see a few clouds here and there. A stray shower is possible early, but most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
High pressure will continue to impact our forecast Wednesday, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. However, an isolated shower or storm could develop, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday as high pressure positions itself offshore. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
On Friday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies.
Brace yourself for even hotter weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
Some areas will likely be in the mid to upper 90s, and possibly near 100 degrees, by Monday through Thursday of next week. A few showers and storms are possible by the end of next week.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Stray Shower Early (20%). Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Saturday: A Few Clouds. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Even Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
