Chester County residents asked to lock doors as deputies search for armed man

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway for an armed man accused of shooting at deputies during a chase in Chester County overnight.
Deputies are asking residents in the area near Highway 9 and Sloan Road in Richburg to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. All Chester County Schools were also put on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning because of the situation.
“This is an active scene and a dangerous scene,” deputies say.
The incident began around 11 p.m. near a Bojangles’ on Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg, where deputies attempted to pull a car over. A chase began when the car failed to stop.
“Throughout the chase, the driver of the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, striking at least 2 vehicles,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says.
The chase traveled from Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County, then down Highway 901 and back into Chester County. The car later crashed on Highway 9 between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School.
Deputies say a woman is in custody but they are searching for the armed man in a wooded area. Highway 9 is blocked as the search continues.
“Due to police activity on Highway 9 near the Lewisville area, all Chester County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay this morning,” Chester County Schools tweeted, asking parents to monitor the districts social media pages for updates.
“Citizens in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” deputies say.
