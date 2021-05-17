Sumter man arrested, accused of stealing $1,800 worth of metal roofing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing metal roofing.
Joseph Albert Hilton Jr., 57, has been charged with receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less.
Officials say Hilton and a codefendant were found to be in possession of metal roofing that had been reported stolen from a construction site on Donnie Street.
According to reports, the metal roofing was valued at approximately $1,800.
Hilton was taken into custody on May 13. He was released on May 15 after meeting the conditions of his bond.
