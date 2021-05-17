Sumter Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

(Source: Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 11:59 AM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has died after a single-vehicle crash, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Carl Barkley, 77, of Sumter died on Monday, May 10.

Officials say Barkley swerved to miss a deer on May 3 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. The accident occurred on Camp Mac Boykin Road in the Rimini portion of Sumter County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

