Sumter Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has died after a single-vehicle crash, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Carl Barkley, 77, of Sumter died on Monday, May 10.
Officials say Barkley swerved to miss a deer on May 3 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. The accident occurred on Camp Mac Boykin Road in the Rimini portion of Sumter County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.