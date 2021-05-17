Richland One employee killed in crash on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee of the Richland One School District died in a crash Monday morning, the coroner’s office confirmed.
It happened on Garners Ferry Road near the McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
Thomas Bright Jr., 59, of Columbia, died in the crash.
“Our thoughts are with the staff and students of Richland One during this time of tragedy,” Coroner Naida Rutherford said. “We are working with South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this matter.”
The online staff directory of C.A. Johnson High’s website shows Bright was a custodian at the school.
SCHP said Bright was on a moped when the driver of a pickup truck hit him from behind. His moped went off the road and he was thrown from it, officials said.
He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, troopers confirmed.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries were not shared.
