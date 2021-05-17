Officials investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Sumter County.
Multiple crews responded to a crash on US Highway 378 Eastbound around noon on Saturday.
Officials believe the crash occurred in the early morning hours around 5 a.m..
According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Brian Hough, II, 34, of Sumter, was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials say Hough’s vehicle went off of the left side of the road and struck multiple trees before coming to a stop in a ditch.
An autopsy will be performed at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
