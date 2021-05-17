Man killed in shooting at Colony Apartments identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified a man killed in a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex over the weekend.
It happened at the Colony Apartments shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police said one man died and another was hurt in the shooting.
Althego Glenn, 37, of Columbia, died at the scene.
Crews rushed the other man to an area hospital. His condition has not been shared.
The investigation is ongoing.
