First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking high temperatures in the 90s in the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heat is on!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the area. It will be a little cool. Lows will be in the 50s.
· Even warmer weather is on the way this week.
· Low to mid 80s are expected Tuesday. An isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday with a few spotty showers/storms in your forecast (20% chance).
· High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies.
· We’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s early next week. Rain chances remain low.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see a few clouds here and there. It will be a little cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High pressure will continue to impact our forecast Tuesday, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. However, an isolated shower or storm could develop, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20% for now.
Even warmer weather is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s as high pressure positions itself offshore. You’ll likely feel more humidity this week, too, courtesy of a southerly flow off the ocean. However, our rain chances remain fairly slim for the end of the week.
Brace yourself for even hotter weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
Some areas will likely be in the mid to upper 90s, and possibly near 100 degrees, by Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Little Cool. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: A Few Clouds. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
