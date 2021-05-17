Eyster, Kerry Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Kerry was dominant in the 9-0 win over Kentucky on Saturday afternoon (May 15), pitching Carolina’s first complete-game shutout since 2014 in a 10-strikeout, no-walk performance. Kerry, in his first start of 2021, scattered four hits in the win and allowed just one runner in scoring position. He threw 94 pitches in the win, 67 for strikes, and had just three three-ball counts in the game. He improved to 4-1 on the season and now has a 1.80 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.