Columbia pools open Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia outdoor pools will reopen Saturday, May 29, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced.
Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
To accommodate all guests, visitors must restrain to a two-hour time limit in the pool and water play areas once maximum capacity is reached.
The recreational swim season will be open until Monday, Sept. 6.
Both pools are $3 for those 12 and under and $4 for people 13 and up. Season tickets and group passes are available.
There are also several splash pads and spray pools across the city people can visit for free.
Here are details on each location’s hours:
Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle
Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:
- Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fridays closed for maintenance
- Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street
Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:
- Mondays closed for maintenance
- Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.
The following spray pools will be open from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:
- Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave.
- Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
The following spray pools will be open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:
- Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St.
- Emily Douglas Park - 2500 Wheat St.
- Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd.
- Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd.
- Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.
- St. Anna’s Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.
The following spray pools will be available upon request:
- Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.
- Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.
- Citizens are asked to call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.
Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:
- Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays
The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.
