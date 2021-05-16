One dead, one injured in shooting at the Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another.
According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the Colony Apartments shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found two males who had been shot.
One of the victims was pronounced deceased and the other victim was transported to an area hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
