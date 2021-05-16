First Alert Forecast: Even warmer weather is on the way to the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even warmer weather in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the Midlands. A stray sprinkle is possible. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s. Tonight, lows will be in the 50s with a few clouds here and there.
· Even warmer weather is on the way this week.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday under partly cloudy skies.
· Mid 80s are expected Tuesday. An isolated shower or storm could develop.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Some areas could be in the low 90s by the weekend. Rain chances are fairly slim.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect warm weather as high pressure continues its firm grip over the area! High temperatures will be in the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray sprinkle is possible.
Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds here and there. It will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure will continue to impact our forecast Monday, giving way to partly cloudy skies and warm conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
On Tuesday, an isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Even warmer weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s as high pressure positions itself offshore.
Some areas could be in the low 90s by next weekend.
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Stray Sprinkle (10-20%). Warm. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: A Few Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
