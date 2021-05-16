First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! We’re tracking high temperatures in the 90s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even warmer weather in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. It will be cool. Lows will be in the 50s.
· Even warmer weather is on the way this week.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Monday under partly cloudy skies.
· Low to mid 80s are expected Tuesday. An isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances are very slim.
· We’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday night, we’ll see a few clouds here and there. It will be cool with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure will continue to impact our forecast Monday, giving way to partly cloudy skies and warm conditions. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
On Tuesday, an isolated shower or storm could develop, but most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Even warmer weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s as high pressure positions itself offshore. You’ll likely feel more humidity this week, too, courtesy of a southerly flow off the ocean. However, our rain chances remain fairly slim.
Brace yourself for even hotter weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Some areas will likely be in the mid to upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: A Few Clouds. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
