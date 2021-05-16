CRFD reports 631 mask ordinance violations over 10 months, thousand of dollars in fines collected

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The enforcement of Columbia’s mask ordinance is at an end, and it cost violators thousands of dollars.
The Columbia Richland County Fire Department reports it issued 631 violations (including 15 to businesses) which translated to $60,925.
The city tasked the department with enforcing Columbia’s mask ordinance from late June 2020 through mid-May 2021.
“We could have wrote thousands of tickets, but that’s not what we wanted to do,” Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said.
He said initially, the department was aiming to educate the public on the necessity of masks, and no tickets were being written.
However, complaints climbed over a lack of masking.
Department spokesperson Mike DeSumma said the majority of the violations were in the Five Points district.
That area is represented by District 3 Councilman Will Brennan, who said the marshals naturally gravitated to the hospitality districts.
“The high profile, visible congregations, do happen, did happen, will continue to happen in our hospitality districts. What you didn’t hear about, which y’all didn’t really dig into was the zip codes that you see having the higher numbers. Where we worked with small businesses, community organizations to really stress the importance of following those CDC guidelines at the time,” he said.
RELATED STORIES:
The $60,925 is expected to go to the general fund. At-large Councilman Howard Duvall said the money is not a windfall for the city, as fire marshals were paid overtime on nights and weekends to enforce the ordinance.
“We did want this to be a punitive ordinance and as you remember our first fine level was $25. We soon found out that $25 didn’t mean a whole lot to the people violating the mask ordinance so we had to get it so that Mommy and Daddy would not want to pay the $100 fine instead of the $25 fine,” he said.
The city announced on May 11 it would no longer be enforcing the ordinance, in part due to new CDC guidelines on masking and Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order prohibiting local governments from basing their mask ordinances on his State of Emergency Declaration.
Jenkins said crews will no longer be out writing tickets for the ordinance but does encourage the community to get vaccinated.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.