Officers bring smiles to children after recovering mother’s stolen gift

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two little girls are all smiles after officers helped recover a gift they bought for their mother that was stolen.
Officers Baire and Avery of the Columbia Police Department were able to help bring back their mom’s stolen bike. The two girls bought the bike for their mom as a Christmas gift just last year.
The bike was reported stolen from the Heathwood neighborhood and found on the other side of town at the EZ Spot convenience store on Farrow Road soon after the reported theft.
Officers say they learned that the suspect had sold the bike for $50.
“These police officers care and not just about my little bike, but about other more serious issues facing our community,” said the mother. “It was an affirmation to me that we have men and woman of integrity who are committed to a largely thankless job.”
The suspect, a 56-year-old male, was arrested and charged with larceny.
