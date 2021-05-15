Crews reopen Sunset Bvld after motorcycle collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision involving a motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Palmetto Park Boulevard has been cleared and all lanes have reopened, officials with the Lexington Police Department say.
Both the driver and occupant of the motorcycle were transported from the scene by EMS. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
