Crews reopen Sunset Bvld after motorcycle collision
Officials say the closure will last for several hours so seek an alternate route if possible. (Source: WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 6:24 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision involving a motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard/US-378 at Palmetto Park Boulevard has been cleared and all lanes have reopened, officials with the Lexington Police Department say.

Both the driver and occupant of the motorcycle were transported from the scene by EMS. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

