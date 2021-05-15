Kerry’s Gem Lifts Baseball Past Kentucky

Carolina gave Kerry all the runs he needed in the first on an RBI groundout from Josiah Sightler. Another RBI groundout, this one from David Mendham in the fifth, made it 2-0 Carolina. Andrew Eyster then broke the game open with a grand slam, his second of the season, to make it 6-0. Eyster drove in his fifth run with an infield single in the eighth. Braylen Wimmer ended the scoring with his second home run of the series, a two-run shot in the ninth.