Clemson Rallies For 9-5 Win Over No. 10 Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Clemson scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score and three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good in its 9-5 victory over No. 10 Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 27-19 overall and 18-14 in ACC play.