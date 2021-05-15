Clemson Falls to Duke 1-0 in ACC Softball Championship

Up next, the Tigers await to learn their NCAA postseason fate, which will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Softball bracket selection show on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Sunday’s selection show is set to broadcast on ESPN2. On April 30, the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced Clemson as one 20 predetermined preliminary round sites for this year’s Division I Softball Championship. All games of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks with regionals taking place May 21-23, followed by super regionals May 27-30. The 2021 championship will culminate with the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, from June 3-9.