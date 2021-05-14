Will Taylor’s major decision on the horizon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - His swing draws national attention.
“I call it the legend of Willy T,” said Dutch Fork baseball head coach Casey Waites. “I let him do what he does.”
Dutch Fork senior outfielder Will Taylor has a bright, athletic future. He’s currently a first-round Major League Baseball draft prospect.
“That would be something special,” Taylor said about potentially being selected in the first round of the MLB draft. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine. We’ll see where it takes us in the end. That’s the ultimate goal in the end. Whether it’s out of high school or college.”
Taylor is a multi-sport athlete who signed with Clemson to play baseball and football. In late June, he intends to move up to Tiger Town a few weeks ahead of the MLB draft. Whether he ever wears the Orange and Purple in a game remains up in the air.
“It’s been fun having all 30 teams looking at me,” Taylor said. “It’s been a fun journey not only for me but my family and teammates.”
And that’s what Taylor cares most about, his family on the field. He competes and plays for his teammates, not for draft status and potentially big baseball money this summer.
“These are my guys,” Taylor exclaimed. “Hopefully, we can end this thing well. I love coming out here and competing. We have fun playing the game of baseball out here.”
“You talk about the five-tool athlete; he has the sixth tool,” Waites said. “He has the mentality and conducts himself with class. He’s humble and business-like.”
And coach Waites sees how Taylor competes without a worry about the scouts in the stands. An ability to tune out distraction developed as a state championship-winning quarterback for Dutch Fork under coach Tom Knotts.
“The hardest part for me was practice,” Taylor said about playing football for Dutch Fork. “Knotts put us through the system, mentally and physically, during practice. I carried that on to baseball season with all the scouts being here. It’s definitely helped me with the mental side of it.”
And Taylor’s commitment is to finish the baseball season by winning another team title before turning his attention toward what’s next.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.