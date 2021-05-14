Richland Two school bus driver to be honored

By WIS News 10 Staff | May 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 1:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The driver of a hijacked Richland Two school bus is being honored Friday.

South Carolina Senator Mia McLeod introduced a resolution to honor Kenneth Corbin.

On May 6, Corbin was driving a Richland Two school bus transporting students to Forest Lake Elementary NASA Explorer School when an armed soldier-in-training boarded the bus.

After a short drive, all of the students and Corbin were able to get off the bus safely.

Corbin’s calm demeanor helped de-escalate a dangerous situation and exemplified the training he received through a Safe Pupil Training course.

