Publix to no longer require masks for fully vaccinated employees, customers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Publix is now joining a growing list of retailers easing up on mask requirements in stores.
The grocery chain announced Friday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings beginning May 15.
Publix will still require masks to be worn in stores if required by orders or ordinances from state and/or local governments.
The news comes a day after the CDC removed mask mandates and social distancing from its COVID-19 guidelines.
South Carolina has also since eased up on mask restrictions, with state health officials also saying masks no longer need to be worn by fully vaccinated individuals, with a few exceptions.
Walmart, Sam’s Club and Costco each announced Friday that they will be lifting mask requirements in their stores as well.
