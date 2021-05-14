Officials release identity of man killed in Capri Apartments shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff | May 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 11:37 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at the Capri Apartments in Columbia.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, Reaqwon M. Garrick, 23 of Columbia was killed in the shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.

