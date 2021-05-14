Officials release identity of man killed in Capri Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at the Capri Apartments in Columbia.
According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, Reaqwon M. Garrick, 23 of Columbia was killed in the shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday.
“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” said Rutherford.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.