MISSING: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office now searching for two missing teens

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two missing teens.
Logan Joshua Hunt, 17, was last seen at a residence on Croft Pointe Lane in Leland. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
BCSO is also searching for Briana Whitlock, 17. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
BCSO says the two were last seen getting into Whitlock’s 2006 silver Ford Fusion. Their clothing descriptions are unknown.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Parisi at (910) 368-5715 or call 911.
