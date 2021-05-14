First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way to the Midlands

By Dominic Brown | May 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 6:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is on the way!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be a chilly night. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

· Much warmer weather is on the way!

· Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. We’ll be in the low 80s by Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

· Our warming trend will continue through next week.

· Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday through Friday.  A few showers are also possible during the week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands as high pressure controls our forecast. It will be chilly, so bundle up! Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will remain in firm control of our weather for your weekend, giving way to warm weather and dry conditions.

On Saturday, we’re tracking mostly sunny skies. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Next week, we’re tracking even warmer weather

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday through Friday. A few showers are also possible during the week.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

