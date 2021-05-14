Elementary school program turning students into published authors

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - In most cases elementary school students are working to become good readers and writers, but at Cayce Elementary School its a different story.
“We came up with idea lets go a step further and publish these books, and lets have real books in our classrooms that our students wrote, " said one educator involved with the program.
The teachers created a program called “books for Cayce kids, by Cayce kids” its an initiative to professionally publish books written by students to help make learning more diverse and relatable to all.
Daniel Allen’s book was the first published by the program, its titled “Daniel vs the Dinosaurs.”
“It’s all about me and my friends surviving a world that dinosaurs once roamed,” said Allen.
The programs goal is to print enough books that each classroom can have a copy, and according to the teachers, the students excitement tells its own tale.
“They can see that there is endless possibilities,” said Daniel’s teacher. “That anything can start out as a small idea and can become a big thing where the whole school has taken notice of their work.”
