Sumter man accused of stealing tools, charged with grand larceny

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter are searching for a man they say is wanted for taking a truck and attached enclosed trailer which contained various tools.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Henderson, 27, is facing charges of grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more.
Officials say the alleged incident occurred on Catchall Road on May 4. According to deputies, the vehicle and trailer were recovered but the tools were not found.
Officials say Henderson is 5′6, 154 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Henderson, you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
