RCSD investigate reported shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of a shooting on Longtown Road in Columbia.
Deputies say they responded to a local hospital to a call of a man being shot.
According to officials, the shooting reportedly occurred on Wednesday, May 12 around 9:50 p.m..
Officials say a man reported that he was near Longtown Road when another vehicle approached his and shots were fired.
The man was struck by the gunfire in the upper body. Officials say the man then drove himself to the hospital where he reported the incident.
Officials believe this to be an isolated event.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.
