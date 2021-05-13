Puppies with mange are still lovable

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’ve heard people say, “Oh, stay away. That animal has the mange.” Well, thankfully, two women did not stay away from a couple of dogs plagued with the skin problem.
Our longtime WIS TV Pet Vet Dr. Wendy King of Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic in Elgin is treating the canines brought in by Andrea Walker, a full-time animal advocate and the founder of Fostering Foster Animal Rescue located in Camden.
Mange is a common skin disease in dogs and cats that are strays, neglected, or abused. Dogs with mange can be hairless with their skin covered in sores or crusty patches. It’s caused by mites. It can be from the Sarcoptic or the Demodectic mite.
Sadly, these dogs have both.
In Thursday’s Midday show interview, Dr. Wendy King explains how dogs get it, the treatment plan, and how they’ll do down the road.
The dogs will need a permanent home once they’re better. Contact Fostering Foster Animal Rescue at https://www.fosteringfoster.com/ if interested in adopting them.
In the meantime, Andrea Walker says viewers who would like to help with the treatment of these rescued dogs or others, can contact Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic at 803-708-3232 to purchase medicines that will be used in their treatment.
