Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting incident.
Corey Anthony Jones, 37, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by certain unlawful persons.
On May 6, deputies were responded to the 500 block of Luke Street after receiving reports about a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found 30-year-old Harkeem Quaman Akins with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Akins was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
Jones was taken into custody Thursday. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department by calling 1-803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
