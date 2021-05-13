Lexington Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and up

“The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Initial studies have shown that the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in this age group. The vaccine is also safe, with similar side effects as adults - fever and soreness at the injection site,” said Sara S. Wallace, MD, FAAP, pediatrician at Lexington Pediatric Practice, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice. “This development is an exciting step in the journey to protect our children from COVID-19 and re-open our community safely and strongly. We recommend the vaccine.”