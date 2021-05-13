Lexington Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and up

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up.
Earlier this week, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received approval to be administered to children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine is available at the hospital’s vaccination clinic at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.
“The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Initial studies have shown that the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in this age group. The vaccine is also safe, with similar side effects as adults - fever and soreness at the injection site,” said Sara S. Wallace, MD, FAAP, pediatrician at Lexington Pediatric Practice, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice. “This development is an exciting step in the journey to protect our children from COVID-19 and re-open our community safely and strongly. We recommend the vaccine.”
Individuals ages 12 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Brookland Baptist Church Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Vaccinations take place inside the church’s Health and Wellness Center at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.
A parent or guardian must accompany people ages 12 to 15 and sign a consent form.
