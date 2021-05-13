FIRST ALERT: Warming up this weekend and staying dry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures this weekend, the humidity stays low too!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We are warming up into the upper 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
· Tonight we’re back in the upper 40s for lows.
· Near 80 Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
· We reach the low 80s Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Weather Story:
A large high pressure system to our north dominates our weather for the weekend into next week as well. It is to our northwest today, which means a northeast flow keeping temperatures below average. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s today under mostly sunny skies.
Tonight we are mostly clear and turning partly cloudy as a moisture starved shortwave pushes over the area in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Not expecting any rain out of it, just clouds. Lows are down to the upper 40s.
Saturday the high pressure sits to our northeast and we have an eastern flow that keeps our temps cooler than average once again. Highs are around 80.
As the high continues to the east we see a more southern flow Sunday, this will lead to a little more humidity, but still tolerable. Skies are partly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.
Monday we have upper 50s to start the day and highs reach the low 80s, southern flow continues to bring in more humidity and a few more clouds as well. By the afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday there’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. The high pressure is now over the Bermuda area and will transport in enough moisture and warmth to warrant a better chance of the late afternoon pop-up thunderstorm.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with temps in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer with temps near 80.
Sunday: Sun and clouds with highs near 81.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs near 83.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers and storms in the late afternoon. Highs near 82.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 81.
