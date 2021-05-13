Families of Columbia school bus hijacking victims speak out

Attorneys and families of school bus hijacking victims call for answers

By WIS News 10 Staff | May 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:25 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorneys for and family members of victims in last week’s Forest Lake Elementary school bus hijacking held a news conference demanding answers Thursday.

Family members of two of the victims were joined by attorneys Bakari Sellers and Jessica Fickling and called on the authorities at Fort Jackson and Richland County School District Two to answer questions about the failures which resulted in a 23-year-old Fort Jackson trainee taking 19 children hostage while they were on their way to school.

