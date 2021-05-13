Burglary suspect arrested following standoff in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a burglary suspect following an hours-long standoff, officials say.
On May 12, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of American Avenue after receiving reports about a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, deputies encountered the suspect who was armed, according to reports. Deputies then retreated from the residence and surrounded the home.
After some time the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team arrived at the scene with an armored vehicle.
Deputies say they made several attempted to encourage the suspect to leave the home but he refused and fired two shots toward the ground near the officers.
Clarendon County Sheriff Baxley then reached out to SLED for assistance from their SWAT Team. Upon arrival, SWAT officers positioned themselves around the residence and a negotiator began communicating with the suspect inside of the home.
Officers say they used the ring camera system inside the home to watch and communicate with the suspect through the homeowner’s phone app.
However, eventually, the suspect stopped communicating through the system and turned the camera facedown so he could no longer be seen.
SLED then deployed 3 mobile robots into the home as a way to located and communicate with the suspect. Eventually, officers say they found the suspect barricaded on the upstairs floor of the residence.
After several hours of negotiations, OC gas was released into the residence in an attempt to drive the suspect out. However, the suspect did not comply and remained barricaded inside the home, according to reports.
On May 13, around 3:35 a.m., officers released more OC gas and entered the home. The suspect was eventually located under a bed in one of the upstairs bedrooms, officials say.
A K-9 officer was used to remove the suspect from under the bed and he was taken into custody.
The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Ashley Wheeler III, will be charged with one count of 1st-degree burglary, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, and ten counts of attempted murder.
Officials say Wheeler had released from prison in November of 2020. He was serving a 15-year sentence from 2008 and was released on a Probation and Parole Community Supervision Certificate.
According to reports, he has past convictions for eleven counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, and three counts of auto break-ins.
Wheeler also has charges pending in Florence County for grand larceny, forgery, receiving stolen goods, breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $2,000, and petit larceny. He was out on bond for these charges when he was arrested.
“I would like to thank all the Clarendon County Deputies, The Clarendon County Fire Rescue, and SLED for their quick response and assistance in this matter,” Sheriff Baxley said. “I appreciate the professionalism and cooperation of all agencies involved to make the outcome of this incident successful. By that, I mean no officer, nor the suspect was shot, and an arrest was made. I would also like to thank the Manning Police Department for assisting with providing an officer on scene as well as assisting with other calls of service in the county while this incident was ongoing.”
Wheeler is being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center while he waits for a bond hearing.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
