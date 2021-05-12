Two charged in connection with armed robbery of pizza delivery drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery of two pizza delivery drivers.
Elwin Medlock, 20, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of carjacking, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Onesha Davis, 18, has been charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of attempted armed robbery.
The incidents occurred on January 21 and January 26, according to reports.
In both incidents, the delivery drivers said Medlock pointed a gun at them and demanded their car keys. Officials say Davis was with Medlock during both crimes.
In the first incident, the suspects drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
In the second incident, Medlock and Davis were unable to take the victim’s vehicle because neither knew how to operate a manual.
Davis was taken into custody on February 23.
Medlock was taken into custody on May 11. He is facing additional charges in connection with an incident that occurred on April 6 where two vehicles were broken into and one of the victim’s wallets was stolen. He will be charged with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of larceny.
Both suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
