Student found with gun at Lower Richland High School, principal says

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - A student was found in possession of a gun at Lower Richland High School Wednesday morning, school principal says.
According to an email Principal Ericka Hursey sent out to parents, the gun was not discharged or pointed at anyone, and no one was injured.
School officials say appropriate action has been taken by the school and law enforcement. Classes and other school operations are continuing as normal.
