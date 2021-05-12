SCHP: Bicyclist killed in hit and run on US 521

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that killed a bicyclist on US 521 near Charles Jackson Street.
The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on May 10.
According to reports, 59-year-old Patrick Drake was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a Ford F-150 “Raptor” truck.
Officials say the truck could have damage to the driver’s side headlight.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the driver is urged to contact Highway Patrol at 1-803-896-9621 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
