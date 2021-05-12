43% of SC gas stations reporting outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is facing another day of gas shortages a people continue to flock to the pumps.
The dash to fill up tanks comes after a cyber-attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline.
According to Gasbuddy, 43% of South Carolina stations are out of gas.
“We’re definitely short on gas here in the Midlands,” AAA’s spokesperson Ernie King said.
King says it’s all due to panic buying.
“Now that’s because the stock was used up quickly, and it wasn’t anticipated by delivery stations that this many people would rush to the pump to fill up their cars or any additional ways to store gas,” King said.
According to AAA, there are stations around the Midlands that have gas but you will have to drive around to find them.
Trucks are still delivering gas, however, it will take time to get to the stations.
Celia Cart says she is traveling in her motorhome and is nervous about running out of gas.
“Let’s just say I usually let it get down to a quarter of a tank, but I fill up at half because we have passed stations with no diesel and regular gas,” Cart said.
She says she saw quite a sight at a gas station in Flat Rock, NC. “The line was to a Marathon station, and it was 8 p.m. at night so not a lot of traffic, yet the line was a mile down the interstate.”
Cart said she knows why so many stations are running out of gas.
“They expect the price to go up because of a shortage,” Cart said. “It’s basic supply and demand or they are afraid it’s going to dry up.”
Prices in the state have gone up as well. Prices have increased by 9 cents since yesterday to $2.78 a gallon.
The national price of gas is also the highest it’s been since 2014 at $3 a gallon.
AAA says the prices will flatten out once the pipeline begins operations. Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday evening that it has restarted operations.
