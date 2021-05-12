Putting the power in your bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power bowls come in all shapes and sizes with numerous health benefits. Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again joined WIS TV Midday from inside Lere’s Barn studio kitchen in Irmo.
Once again, she’s cooking up ideas that will make your future dinners delicious.
Many of you are jumping onto the idea of “Meatless Mondays.” Lere’ says you can make any day of the week a time to help your body work as it should. She says it’s important to take from nature’s pantry to put the power in your bowl.
The power bowls are extra delicious when topped with lemon tahini dressing or a hempseed citrus dressing.
Learn more about building a nutritious power bowl.
Recipe for citrus salad dressing.
Recipe for tahini dressing.
