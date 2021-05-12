FIRST ALERT: Sunny & cool today with a gradual warm up this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny skies today, but cool temperatures too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· After a chilly start today we see temps rise into the low 70s.
· We’ve got another chilly night tonight with lows in the mid 40s.
· Friday we have mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.
· Upper 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
· We reach the low 80s Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Weather Story:
A large high pressure system dominates our weather here in the near term. With sinking air associated with the high, expect sunny skies today with highs reaching the low 70s. We are cool because the high pressure system is funneling in cooler air from the northeast.
We are chilly again tonight with lows dipping down into the mid 40s under clear skies.
Friday we have a few clouds as an upper level shortwave pushes over the region. Expect highs in the mid 70s, still below our 83 average temperature.
Saturday the warming trend continues as our lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 70s.
We’re into the 80s Sunday afternoon with morning lows in the low 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies.
Monday morning expect mid 50s and then highs reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Tuesday through Friday of next week we have temps rising into the mid 80s with a 20% chance of a few showers and storms by the afternoon each day.
Today: Sunny Skies. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
