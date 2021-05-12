FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, damp and chilly tonight, then our temperatures will gradually warm through your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hang on! Better weather is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lingering showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
· Bundle up Thursday morning! Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 40s.
· A couple of isolated showers are possible Thursday, mainly south (20% chance). Most areas will be dry under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies by Friday with highs in the 70s.
· Even warmer is expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will be near 80 by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a stalled front to our south continues to impact our forecast. A few lingering showers are possible (20% chance). Some low clouds and fog are possible. Then, our temperatures will dramatically fall into the low to mid 40s by Thursday morning! Whew!
Bundle up Thursday morning! We’re tracking morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Our average morning low is around 59 degrees!
By Thursday afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower is not out of the question early in the day for a couple of our southern areas. Rain chances are around 20%.
Highs will rebound into the 70s by Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes control of our weather from the north.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 by Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
More 80s are expected next week with a small chance of rain.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lingering Showers (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Clouds & Sun. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
