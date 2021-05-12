CPD: One dead after apartment complex shooting

CPD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
One man is dead following a shooting at the Capri Apartments on East Chapel Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department. (Source: wis)
By Drew Aunkst | May 12, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 5:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead following a shooting at the Capri Apartments on East Chapel Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department.

In a tweet early Wednesday morning, police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

CPD says they have been working through the night to identify a suspect in this case.

This story will be updated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.