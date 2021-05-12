CPD: One dead after apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead following a shooting at the Capri Apartments on East Chapel Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department.
In a tweet early Wednesday morning, police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night.
CPD says they have been working through the night to identify a suspect in this case.
This story will be updated.
